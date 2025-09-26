Loren Scott returns to Lafayette for a Louisiana Economic Forecast

LAFAYETTE PARISH — One of Acadiana’s longest-running and largest events is set to return on October 2, offering a deep dive into the region’s economic outlook.

Louisiana Finance Forecast

One Acadiana will host its annual economic presentation featuring Dr. Loren Scott, a well-known economist recognized for his engaging and humor speckled analyses. The event will be held at La Pavillon in Lafayette, with doors opening at 7 a.m. and the program beginning at 7:30 a.m.

One Acadiana

“This is one of our largest events. It’s also one of our longest running events. We’ve been doing this event since 2016,” said Troy Wayman, President and CEO of One Acadiana.

Scott is known for blending humor with data, making complex economic topics more accessible to a broad audience. “Dr. Scott is a rare breed in that he is an entertaining economist. He likes to mix in a little humor where he can. Sometimes the economy is not very humorous, but he likes to do it where he can,” Wayman said.

Tickets for the event are available to the public at $50 per person, with the option to purchase a table of eight for $450.

The presentation will cover a wide range of economic topics relevant to the Acadiana region, including focuses on energy and agriculture.

“Dr. Scott does a great job of giving us insight into the economy across Acadiana, he really likes to focus on the oil and gas sector, or the energy sector, because it is so important to us here in Acadiana,” Wayman said. “But he covers all the economy. He wants to make sure we have a good snapshot into everything.”

When asked about agriculture, Wayman confirmed that Scott will include it in his analysis. “He does. He touches on agriculture. And what he does is his information is firsthand. So he interviews companies and farmers, et cetera, across the region,” he said.

Local businesses, especially small ones, often find the presentation useful for future planning. “A lot of businesses, especially some of our smaller businesses in the area, really like to take that information back and implement it into maybe their planning or their strategic plans for the future,” Wayman said.

The event is presented by First Horizon Bank, a longtime sponsor. “We’re always grateful for their sponsorship of the event, and we’re looking forward to hosting people to hear Dr. Scott speak on October 2,” Wayman said.

For more community events or to share local stories, residents can contact Jobie Lagrange at jobie.lagrange@katctv.com.

