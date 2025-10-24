LOPA to hold 12th annual Trail Run for Life

CARENCRO, La. — The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency's 12th annual Trail Run for Life is happening on Nov. 2.

The trail run includes a one-mile fun run, 5K run/walk and a 10K run. That's all part of the 'Live Love Loud' fundraising campaign to bring awareness to just how loud of an impact organ donors can have.

"It's a beautiful day for our families. Right now, we have about 35 teams registered. Some of those are transplant recipients and their families and friends. The majority of them are families of donor heroes, and when they come out here to the horse farm for the trail run, it really is kind of like a big family reunion, and everybody coming together and having somewhat of similar experiences, having lost their loved ones who did become heroes through organ and tissue donation," said Suzanna Morton, LOPA's community educator and public relations specialist.

LOPA's Trail Run for Life is happening at the Cherokee Ridge Horse Farm in Carencro, beginning at 9 a.m.

It's $50 to register for the day full of fun, food, beverages and entertainment. Online registration closes Oct. 27. To register, donate or sponsor the campaign, click here.