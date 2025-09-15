Looking for Landrys: a global family reunion

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Members of the Landry family are invited to connect during a special reunion at Vermilionville Historic Village, celebrating Cajun and Acadian heritage with food, music and genealogy. The event is being hosted by The Landry Family Association.

Looking for Landrys: A family reunion

The Landry Family Association Reunion is set for Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, from 5–9 p.m. as part of the week long Grand Réveil Acadien, or “Great Acadian Awakening.” Held only once every five years, the festival runs Oct. 11–18 across Acadiana and highlights language, culture, tourism and family ties.

There will be lots to do once you're there, “We're going to have delicious food. We're going to have a jam session. So if you play an instrument, bring your instrument. You can jam along with Ray Landry, who's going to lead the jam with several musicians. We might even have a few surprise guests coming. Just can't say who yet. It's a secret, but we love that for the time being” said Melba Lormand, president of the Landry Family Association. “We invite Landry descendants from all over the world to join us."

You don't have to be a currently named Landry to attend, Mr. Richard Landry tells KATC, "Even if you're not quite a Landry, if you are a descendant of a Landry on either side, you're welcome."

Reservations are required by Sept. 26, 2025.

Tickets are $15 for children under 12, $30 for adult members, and $50 for nonmembers. The payment for a non-member can be applied towards the cost of membership. Business casual dress is encouraged.

For more information, contact Marie Duplechin at marieduplechin@gmail.com or Landry Family Association President Melba Lormand at cajunlibrarian2001@yahoo.com.

