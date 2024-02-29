Look at the Leap babies!

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center has welcomed nine babies so far on Leap Day, and expect another six before midnight.

"Today, we're excited to announce the arrival of some truly special bundles of joy – Leap Year babies born on this unique day. As the world marks this extra day on the calendar, local families’ hearts leap with joy. Occurring only once every four years, what better way to commemorate Leap Day than by welcoming new life into the world?" a release from the hospital states.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center’s first Leap Year baby was born at 12:12 a.m. and by 2 p.m., eight more had followed.

"Six more babies are expected to arrive before the end of the day. Ochsner LGMC is the largest birthing facility in the region," the release states.

Here's the info, and photos, for two of the newest residents of Acadiana:

Derrick Morris II was born at 7:21 a.m. on Thursday, February 29. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches. His mom is Alicia Goodley and his dad is Derrick Morris, and he has two siblings: Kason Thompson, 13, and Laiken Thompson, 8.

Braxton Haviland was born at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 29 at 8:45 a.m. He is 19 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces. His mom is Antonisha Walker and his dad is Brandon Haviland, and he's their first baby.