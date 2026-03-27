Local Vietnam veterans and their spouses honored with a meal of remembrance at the Lafayette VA Clinic

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Local Vietnam veterans and their spouses were recognized Friday at the Lafayette VA Clinic, kicking off a weekend of honor.

Once Was Inc hosted a meal of remembrance to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Organizers said the weekend is about more than remembrance, focusing on making sure veterans feel seen, supported, and appreciated.

"We don't serve as our veterans, we honor them, so it's an honor to do what we do and to show the gratitude, and so that separates the feeling the the real feeling of how and why we do what we do for each other for these guys that was before me," Michael and Racquel Edmond said.

Michael and Racquel Edmond serve as the founder and executive director of Once Was Inc.

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