Local roofing expert offers critical tips to protect homes after heavy snow

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Heavy snowfall across the region has local roofing experts urging homeowners to stay alert for potential roof damage caused by the weight of accumulated snow. Jason Brown, with Pelican Roofing, shared key tips to help residents spot issues before they become costly problems.

According to Brown, the weight of snow can lead to sagging roofs or dips, which may signal structural damage. Homes with “valley roofs,” where two sections of the roof meet, are especially vulnerable to snow and ice accumulation. "Those areas see a lot of snow and ice accumulation, and as it melts and refreezes, it can create heavy weight and potential damage," Brown said.

Homeowners are also advised to look for missing or damaged shingles, which can happen as snow melts and refreezes. Brown noted that shingles may curl, buckle, or lose their granules, which can shorten the lifespan of the roof and increase the risk of leaks.

To catch a potential leak before it worsens, Brown suggests checking the attic with a flashlight to look for dark spots or moisture on the wooden decking. He cautioned homeowners against climbing on their roofs to inspect for damage, emphasizing safety.

“Getting on your roof, especially in these conditions, is very dangerous," Brown said. "We have trained teams with the right equipment to handle inspections safely."

Brown also warned about potential gutter problems caused by ice buildup. Ice formations along the roofline or improper drainage can signal additional issues that need attention.

Brown recommends calling a professional roofing company for a free inspection to identify problems early. "This is a good time to call a professional roofing company for an inspection. We offer free inspections that include both your roof and attic to identify any issues early," he said.