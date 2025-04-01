Local program empowers people on the spectrum

LAFAYETTE, KATC - River Toby, a teacher's assistant at Red Oaks Cottage, a learning center in Lafayette, knows the importance of providing a place where autistic students can learn at their own pace. Toby, who has worked at Red Oaks since October, has firsthand experience with the challenges many individuals on the autism spectrum face.

“This program is meant to be a place to help autistic students basically learn their own way,” Toby said. “Giving them the freedom to learn how they want to.”

Red Oaks Cottage is dedicated to creating a supportive environment for individuals with disabilities, especially autism. Toby, who is also on the autism spectrum, has become a mentor to students, helping them develop social skills and navigate situations that can often be overwhelming.

Owner of Red Oaks Cottage, Stephanie Krielow, emphasized the importance of the center’s mission. “Here at Red Oaks, we celebrate autism every day. We serve children who have been picked on. We serve children and teens who know what it’s like not to belong, and we serve adults who have a hard time finding relationships and meaningful connections,” Krielow said.

According to theU.S. Department of Labor, 21% of people with disabilities, including autism, were employed in 2022. Despite the challenges, Toby has found fulfillment in his role at Red Oaks Cottage.

“I decided to work here because ever since I was really young, I’ve wanted to learn more about myself — about the spectrum,” Toby explained. “I’ve always done a hefty amount of research because I deeply care about it. So, helping the next generation understand more of what I went through as a kid — they deserve to have that awareness just as much as I do.”

For Vanessa Lomas, Board President of the Autism Society, which serves families in seven parishes, the work done at Red Oaks Cottage is crucial in connecting people with autism to the wider community. “It’s just amazing what they can do when they are allowed to be comfortable and they feel accepted and included,” Lomas said. “Like, ‘Oh, he likes me.’ Get in there, get to know these kids and adults. They are just stunning.”

For Toby, working at Red Oaks Cottage has provided a sense of belonging. “I love being able to help out people who in some places feel like a part of me,” he said.

Red Oaks Cottage continues to be a safe space for both children and adults with autism, offering them a community where they can learn, grow, and thrive in an environment that truly understands their needs.

