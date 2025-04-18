Local pastry shop prepares handmade Easter pastries for Holy Week

DUSON, La. — While Easter may be best known for decorated eggs and chocolate bunnies, for many in Acadiana, it’s also about pastries — fresh, flaky, and made from scratch.

At The Rolling Pin in Duson, owner Brad Sonnier is preparing for one of the busiest times of the year, crafting seasonal favorites that have become a staple for locals.

“At The Rolling Pin we do traditional French pastries that are all handmade in the shop from scratch,” Sonnier said.

With Holy Week in full swing, the ovens are working overtime. Sonnier said he’s already prepared more than 1,000 pastries ahead of the holiday.

“We like to use a lot of strawberries, kiwis, and pineapple,” he said. “The fresh fruit tarts are definitely the most popular, the layered cream tarts are very popular, but then our whole line of bite-size pastries are very unique.”

For Easter, the bakery offers seasonal specialties, including handmade chocolate eggs and bunnies, as well as cream tarts shaped like crosses and rabbits, all crafted with an almond sweet dough base.

“So being in this area, having specialty pastries like this, these holidays are really important to us,” Sonnier said. “It gives us a chance to highlight the specialty products we have.”

Local shops like The Rolling Pin have become integral to the community, with customers turning to them to mark milestones, celebrations and holidays through food.

And for Sonnier, these pastries are more than just a treat — they’re a tradition rooted in culture, faith and connection.

Contact information

Brad Sonnier

(337) 303-3358

