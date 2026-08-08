Local non-profits invite you to make a difference of 'Give Acadiana Day'

LAFAYETTE, La. — Saturday is 'Give Acadiana Day', when five local non-profits are joining together to give back big, and they're asking you to give back, too.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Gifting Grace Project, Goodwill Acadiana, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity and Second Harvest Food Bank are hosting a community-wide donation drive, encouraging community members to come and support a local cause.

"Come straight through the Cajundome carport. We'll have two donation lines. Our volunteers will get their donations out. We can offer donation receipts, if they'd like. They'll get some little sweet treats, some goodies, if they'd like, and then, they're on their way, so a simple one-stop drop, as we're calling it," said Grayson Stepanek, director of marketing and communications at Goodwill Acadiana.

The donation drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cajundome. There will also be drop-off sites at the Goodwill Acadiana locations in the following cities:



Breaux Bridge

Crowley

New Iberia

Opelousas

Youngsville

Here's a list of requested items:

