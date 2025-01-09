Local Macy's store among those slated to close

Macy’s announced Thursday it is closing its Acadiana Mall location as part of an effort to make the department store chain profitable, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The company said it will close 66 stores in the first quarter, the Lafayette location is the only Louisiana store on the list, the newspaper reports.

Macy’s announced last month it would close stores after the holiday season. The chain had previously said it would close 50 stores by February, the end of its fiscal year, but it upped the number, the newspaper reports.

To read The Advocate's story with all the details, click here.