Local innovators are making connections at Innovate South

LAFAYETTE, La. — Innovators in the Gulf south are in downtown Lafayette for the Innovate South event.

It's three days of making connections, focused conversations and a live pitch showdown.

"Anybody's able to come, but it's definitely curated towards start-up founders or aspiring start-up founders and the broader tech ecosystem," said Destin Ortego, executive director of Opportunity Machine, where the event is taking place. "If you are someone who is looking to invest in start-ups, work for a start-up, start your own start-up or you just like learning about start-ups, this conference is for you."

There are over a dozen speakers, and this is not the first time it has been alongside Festival International. It allows a dynamic blend of business, technology and culture.

Innovate South continues through April 24.