Local high school graduates can launch lifesaving careers in 12 weeks

As the nation prepares to recognize the vital contributions of EMS professionals during EMS Week (May 18-24), the National EMS Academy and South Louisiana Community College are offering a fast track to a new career.

Their next EMT class, offered across Louisiana campuses, offers recent high school graduates a chance to enter the field of emergency medicine in 12 weeks. Registration is open now.

Important Dates

Orientation: May 20-21, 2025

Class start: June 2, 2025

Campus Locations



Alexandria

Baton Rouge

Covington

Lafayette

Lake Charles

New Orleans

Thibodaux

The EMT training program empowers motivated individuals with a driver's license and high school diploma or GED to quickly gain the essential skills and knowledge to become certified EMTs.

Acadian Ambulance has job openings throughout its service area. Aspiring EMTs who successfully complete the National EMS Academy program and pass the National Registry exam will be eligible to join the Acadian Ambulance team, directly applying their newly acquired skills to careers as medics. Working with Acadian Ambulance opens the door to an array of career advancement opportunities, travel options, and tuition reimbursement for further education.

"During EMS Week, we celebrate the dedication and heroism of EMS professionals," says Program Manager Timothy Dronet. "This training provides a unique opportunity for recent graduates to answer the call to service and become part of this vital industry in a short timeframe. Imagine starting a career where you can truly make a difference, just as our dedicated EMS teams do every day."

For more information about the National EMS Academy EMT program and to register for the upcoming class, interested individuals are encouraged to visitwww.BecomeAMedic.com.