Local couple featured on Hulu's 'Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People'

LAFAYETTE, La. —Four years ago we told you about a local man who created the world's hottest pepper and now Troy "Primo" Primeaux and his wife are featured in "Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People" on Hulu.

The docuseries kicked off January 22, 2024, with 10 episodesand was filmed in Lafayette, California and Carolina.

According to his bio, here's Primeaux's story:

After many years of playing music in the hard rocking and hard partying southern-psychedelic band "Santeria," Primo met a great girl, hung his boots on the wall, and decided to focus on something a little bit more conducive to a family lifestyle…

He pondered, “What’s got the reckless abandonment, mystery, and danger of rock n roll, but doesn’t involve spending late nights in a smoky bar?” To Primo, hot peppers were the assemblage of this and so much more…

In 2005, while working at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Horticulture Department, Primo developed the 7 Pot Primo™, arguably (and controversially) the hottest pepper in the world! At an average face-melting 1.5 million Scoville heat units, one 7 Pot Primo™ pepper is 300 times hotter than a Jalapeño! Over the years, Primo’s pepper creations have gained worldwide notoriety and an international cult following.

In 2012, with a passion for heat and a dedication to preserving time-honored traditions, Primo and his wife, Kara, created Primo’s Peppers™. Whereas she is the halo, he is the horns. Together their hot pepper products, made with quality, natural ingredients, are a complex combination of both sweet and heat. Thus far, the Primo’s have accumulated numerous peoples choice and industry awards for their Cajun-inspired “Swampadelic Sauce”™, verde styled "Primonition"™ hot sauce, delicious “Farmer’s Daughter®” hot pepper jellies, and incendiary “Primo Army”™ hot sauce!!

Look for new Primo products soon… The future is SUPERHOT!!!

For a list of products and more information go to PRIMOSPEPPERS.COM.

