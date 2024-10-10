Local clinic offers free car seat installation, car seat raffle

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly half of the car seats in American vehicles are installed incorrectly.

But a local clinic is offering to help with that. Barczyk Spine and Joint will hold a free child safety seat installation event on Saturday.

The event is set for October 12 from 10 a.m. until noon at Barczyk Spine & Joint's Lafayette location, 204 Petroleum Drive.

A limited number of safety seats will be raffled for free for those who have registered for them in advance by calling Callie at 337-266-9949. Families who already have their own safety seats can also register to have their seats checked by certified installers during the event.

“We work with our patients every day to restore their health and well-being” said Dr. David Barczyk. “We also work to support the health and safety of those most important to them – their children. Our partnership with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is the cornerstone of protecting our patient’s most precious and vulnerable family members.”