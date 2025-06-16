Local business owner acquires Northgate Mall for mixed-use redevelopment

Local entrepreneur and construction industry leader Jacoby Landry has purchased the Northgate Mall property with plans to transform it into a dynamic mixed-use business center, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

The revitalized space will blend small retailers and professional service providers and be anchored by a boutique medi-spa, fitness center, and indoor pickleball courts.

“This has been a vision of mine for a long time,” said Jacoby Landry. “As a native of neighboring St. Martin Parish, I grew up seeing what the Northgate Mall meant to this area. Now, I see what it can be—an energizing hub where small businesses thrive, people gather, and North Lafayette shines again. The coaching and insight I received through LEDA’s redevelopment program gave me both the tools and the confidence to act.”

Landry was inspired to take on the project after working with national redevelopment experts brought in by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) through its Elevate North Lafayette Program. The initiative provides coaching, mentorship, and networking opportunities to local developers and aspiring entrepreneurs focused on reinvestment in historically underdeveloped areas, infill development, and creative adaptive reuse.

“I’ve known and watched Jacoby’s work as a seasoned construction company leader, and it has been an honor to have him participate in our Elevate North Lafayette program,” said Mandi Mitchell, President and CEO of LEDA. “He is encouraging the next generation of local developers and leading by example. His participation in LEDA’s program— featuring best practices training by Monte Anderson of Neighborhood Evolution, a national leader in neighborhood-based redevelopment—is helping shape a model for others to follow.”

Jacoby Landry will be finalizing redevelopment plans for the 200,000-plus square foot mall in the coming months. Initial work will focus on structural stabilization and retention of existing tenants, with phased renovations and tenant buildouts to follow. The multi-year redevelopment effort will be supported by LEDA—serving as the parish’s redevelopment authority—through project coordination, navigation of public resources, and strategic guidance. Equally key to the success of the effort will be the strategic contributions of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority (LPTFA), which serves as administrator of the Northway Economic Development District (EDD).

This project marks a major step forward in the long-term revitalization of North Lafayette, reinforcing the role of local ownership, creative reuse, and community investment in shaping the city’s future.

“It is with great joy that Lafayette’s Northside Mall is now under the ownership of a local, vested, proven businessman. Mr. Landry has a history of successful commercial developments, but more importantly he is part of this community,” said Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux. “He possesses a desire to redevelop this area and moves with a ‘we will not fail’ attitude. I look forward to working with him in this latest venture which will have a tremendous impact in and on North Lafayette. When most are disinvesting, Mr. Landry is reinvesting in a catalytic project for the entire Lafayette community.”

