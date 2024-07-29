Local agencies offer skills event this week

Three local agencies are teaming up to offer a resources and information fair this week.

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc), and Acadiana Workforce Solutions (AWS) will host the Skill Up Resources & Information Fair on Thursday, August 1. The event will take place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Downtown Convention Center, 124 S Buchanan St.

Funded by a grant award from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), the Skill Up for Economic Resilience initiative is designed to enhance economic opportunities for citizens across Lafayette and Acadiana while simultaneously boosting our region’s economic resilience through essential skilled trades occupations.

SoLAcc is currently enrolling new students to three programs with high demand/high wage job opportunities: Precision Machining, Industrial Maintenance Technology, and Airframe & Powerplant Technology. Program staff in addition to enrollment and financial aid staff will be at the event to answer questions.

“Having a qualified workforce is key to fulfilling LEDA’s mission of creating quality jobs in the community,” said Mandi Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “The Skill Up partnership will build upon LEDA and SoLAcc’s successful history of collaboration to provide training opportunities leading to a better future for Lafayette and Acadiana residents.”

Community and social service partners will also be at the event to share information on career support services, education financial aid assistance, job readiness, apprenticeship programs, and more.

“This initiative will strengthen our commitment to equipping South Louisiana’s workforce with the skills needed for today’s and tomorrow's job markets. Our shared goal is empowering individuals and fostering economic growth in our region," said Dr. Vincent June, SoLAcc Chancellor.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Register via Eventbrite at https://SkillUpAttendeeRegistration.eventbrite.com [skillupattendeeregistration.eventbrite.com].

Information about Skill Up for Economic Resilience can be found at www.lafayette.org/skillup [lafayette.org].

