LNEDC announces the launch of new scholarship

The Lafayette Neighborhood Economic Development Corporation announces the launch of the Yvette Bernard Community Impact Scholarship.

The a new initiative aims to honor the legacy of Yvette Bernard, a "dedicated community advocate who helped countless entrepreneurs secure funding to start and grow their businesses."

"This scholarship reflects LNEDC’s continued commitment to economic empowerment and community development by investing in the next generation of business leaders," a release states.

The program will award two $1,500 scholarships to students entering a business degree program, organizers say.

“We are not just honoring Ms. Yvette’s legacy—we are extending it,” said Nathan Thorton, Executive Director. “She believed in opening doors for people who didn’t always have access. This scholarship is about making sure those doors stay open for the next generation.”

The scholarship prioritizes students who demonstrate financial need and have limited access to other funding opportunities, ensuring support reaches those who can benefit most.

Applicants must be pursuing a degree in business or a related field and demonstrate a commitment to entrepreneurship, leadership, and community impact.

Applications will open on June 15, 2026 and close on July 31, 2026.

Recipients will be announced in August and recognized at an LNEDC community event.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://tinyurl.com/YvetteBernardScholarship [tinyurl.com]