Line cut within Texas infrastructure may impact LUS Fiber

LAFAYETTE, La. — LUS Fiber's internet provider, Lumen, has reported a significant fiber cut within its Texas infrastructure.

While customers are not currently experiencing internet disruptions, a spokesperson for LUS Fiber said there may be potential slowdowns in internet speed during peak hours on Wednesday evening.

Lumen's technical personnel are working to resolve the issue and anticipate repairs will be completed by Thursday morning.

LUS Fiber's Network Operations Center is aware of the situation and is managing the network traffic to minimize any impact on customers.