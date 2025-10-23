Limitless Auto Show reset for November 8

South Louisiana Community College invites automotive enthusiasts from across Acadiana to rev their engines for the inaugural Limitless Auto Show, happening Saturday, November 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on the Lafayette Campus at 320 Devalcourt Street.

This free, family-friendly event - powered by Courtesy Buick GMC Lafayette - promises a morning filled with horsepower, chrome, and community. Attendees can explore a wide range of cars and trucks while enjoying food trucks, music, live demos, and tours of SoLAcc’s state-of-the-art Automotive Technology lab.

Information is now avaialble at solacc.edu/autoshow . All car and truck types are welcome, and the $25 entry fee can be paid at the event site on the day of the event. Participants will have a chance to show off their rides, connect with fellow car enthusiasts, and support the next generation of automotive technicians.

“We’re thrilled to host our first Auto Show,” said Bryan Morris, Automotive Instructor at SoLAcc. “This is a great opportunity for our students to showcase their skills and for the community to come together and celebrate everything on four wheels.”