Lil Boosie to headline Cajundome show in May

Lil Boosie will headline a concert at the Cajundome in May.

The Boosie Bash VII is set for May 9. Joining Boosie as support will be special guests YFN Lucci, Plies, YKNiece, Sexxy Red, Big Boogie, H3ADBAND, BG, Baby Mel, & Flau’jae. The promoter is Lucky 8 Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, March 6th, at 10 A.M. at the CAJUNDOME Box Office and CAJUNDOME.com. CAJUNDOME Insiders Presale goes live online only on Thursday, March 5th, at 10 A.M. Local Time.

VIP packages are available for purchase as an add-on when purchasing tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. Visit our website for VIP package details.

Visit CAJUNDOME.com for all event information, including Service Chevrolet Cadillac Super-suite access, private suite rental, the all-new LFT Fiber lounge at the Table Room and more.

