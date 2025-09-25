Lightning damages Scott home

Lightning struck near a home in Scott Wednesday night, but everyone got out without injury.

Scott Fire officials tell us they were called to the 100 block of Santiago Court around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found some smoke in the house. They found that several electrical devices and lights were not functioning properly. Fire officials confirmed with the National Weather Service that multiple cloud-to-ground lightning strikes had occurred in the area at the time of the 911 call.

It was determined that the home was not directly struck by lightning; however, the massive amounts of electrical energy from a nearby strike compromised electrical components and equipment inside the home.

The residence did not sustain any structural damage, though an electrician will need to assess the full extent of the electrical damage.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, fire officials say.