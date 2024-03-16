Lightning believed cause of Scott house fire

Firefighters from seven fire departments fought a fire for 50 minutes before it was brought under control late Friday.

Officials believe the fire at a home on Perry Oak Drive in Scott began with a lightning strike.

When Scott Firefighters arrived around 8:45 p.m. Friday, they found heavy smoke, and a heavy fire in the attic which vented through the roof while they were trying to put it out.

"The combination of winds, magnitude of fire and lack of water in the area drastically hampered firefighting efforts; as a result, additional assistance was requested. With the assistance from neighboring departments, the fire was brought under control in 50 minutes," a release from the Scott Fire Department states.

They're investigating, but it is believed that lightning struck the home just before the fire.

The home is a complete loss, but there were no injuries reported among civilians or firefighters.

Firefightersfrom Carencro, Duson, Lafayette, Mire, Richard and Cankton all responded to the fire with assistance and water.