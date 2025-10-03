Library acquires new electronic resources to replace EBSCO

The Lafayette Public Library announced Friday a new collection of online resources for patrons: Gale Databases.

After the State Library made budget cuts that removed the suite of EBSCO databases for Lafayette and other public libraries in Louisiana, the Lafayette Public Library was able to continue meeting the needs of its patrons by adding a new group of online resources from Gale that will replace the EBSCO databases.

Gale Databases include a variety of more than 50 comprehensive resources, including Academic OneFile (which provides millions of articles from over 19,000 scholarly journals), Business: Entrepreneurship (which covers all aspects of starting and operating a business), Peterson's Test and Career Prep (which provides test prep resources for a variety of standardized exams) and more.

Other databases include Chilton Online Auto Repair Manuals, Gale Health and Wellness, Gale Legal Forms, and a suite of In Context resources for students that range in scope from Biography to Science to History, and more.

In Context also provides a database aimed at elementary students, as well as one for middle school students, catering to their specific educational needs and interests.

For a full list of the new Gale Databases, visit LafayettePublicLibrary.org and click on Digital Library and Databases, then filter the search by Vendor (Gale).