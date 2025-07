The Lafayette High School campus remains an active construction zone as crews prepare for the first day of school on August 7.

For the safety of all, in-person registration will not take place on campus at this time.

Families needing to register students can do so by calling the school at (337) 521-7980 or by visiting the LPSS Child Welfare and Attendance Office located at 202 Rue Iberville, Lafayette.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.