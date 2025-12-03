LFT Fiber outages continue Wednesday morning

LFT Fiber customers continue to see service disruptions Wednesday morning, officials say.

Tuesday afternoon, LFT Fiber officials posted information on social media about "severe connectivity degradation or loss of internet and phone service."

"This is due to a cut on a main Lumen fiber line in Texas impacting the entire region," the post states. "Lumen is one of the major backbone providers that connects regional networks like ours to the wider internet, so damage to their network can disrupt service for multiple across the area."

Then last night about 11 p.m. there was an update, stating crews were still onsite trying to repair the damaged line.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, the post was updated to report that service disruption was "still ongoing."

Repair crews are still working on the damaged line, but there still was no ETA on restoration.

"Customers may continue to experience reduced speeds or intermittent connectivity while repairs are underway," the post states. "As overall network demand decreases, some improvement may occur, but service will still be impacted until teh work is complete."

There also was an apology this morning:

"We know how disruptive this is and want you to know we are pushing for updates and doing everything we can to work with Lumen to support the repair process. We appreciate your patience and will share more information as soon as we receive it."