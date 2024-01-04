LFD: Vacant home heavily damaged in Wednesday night fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — Wednesday night, at 7:07 pm, Lafayette firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of Friendship Street.

According to Fire Chief Robert Benoit, firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a bedroom window in front of the home. The fire was quickly brought under control, but the dwelling sustained heavy fire damage.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. According to the owners, the home had been vacant for approximately six months. There was also no utility service to the residence.

Fire officials determined that the fire originated in the bedroom.

The fire remains under investigation.