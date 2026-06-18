LFD seeking person of interest in arson

Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help to solve a recent vehicle fire.

The fire happened on June 4 around 12:30 p.m. Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire; the vehicle was parked next to a house in the 400 block of Railroad Street. They got the fire out before it damaged the house. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Video surveillance in the area captured a person of interest believed to be involved in the fire; a man can be seen on an electric schooter. He was dressed in dark clothing next to the vehicle at the time the fire was set.

Here are some pictures:

Courtesy Lafayette Fire Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.