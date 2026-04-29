LFD: Hot towels caused fire at Shane's

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The fire at Shane's Loaded Mac Bar started with a bag of freshly laundered towels, firefighters say.

"Fire Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department determined the cause of the fire at Shane’s Loaded Mac Bar to be spontaneous heating," a release from the Lafayette Fire Department states. "Employees with the restaurant laundered towels used in the kitchen that afternoon. The towels, immediately after being dried, were placed in a large plastic trash bag and placed in the kitchen. Six hours later, video camera captured smoke coming from the bag of towels.

"Although a rare occurrence, spontaneous heating does happen when restaurant kitchen towels soiled with cooking oils or grease are washed and dried then placed in a confined package."

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire an accident.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the commercial fire at Shane’s Loaded Mac Bar at the corner of Johnston Street and General Mouton Avenue Tuesday night. Firefighters said patrons at a neighboring establishment called 911 to report smoke coming from the building. When firefighters and other first responders arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the roof.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered the fire in the kitchen. Emergency crews were able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes. The restaurant sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The restaurant wasn't open when the fire was reported; it had closed around 8 p.m.