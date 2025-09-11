LFD gets Firehouse Subs grant

The Lafayette Fire Department has received a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Part of the proceeds from sales at the sandwich shops, founded by a pair of Florida firefighter brothers, goes to the Foundation, which makes more than $100 million in grants annually across the U.S. and Canada.

The Lafayette Fire Department recently was awarded a $21,646 grant to purchase a LUCAS Chest Compression System.

The new equipment will deliver consistent, high quality, automated chest compressions during a cardiac arrest, minimizing interruptions in blood flow and reducing rescue fatigue, ultimately improv i ng our lifesaving capabilities when called into action, a release states.

“We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs® in Lafayette parish for providing us with this invaluable funding,” said Alton Trahan, Public Information Officer, Lafayette Fire Department. “The added benefit of having the very best equipment on hand means everything in an emergency when every second counts.”

For the past 20 years, charitable donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide, the release states.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded 6,914 grants valued at over $98 million to public safety organizations since 2005. This grant is one of 65 the Foundation awarded during the most recent grant cycle. The 65 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $1.7 million across the U.S.

