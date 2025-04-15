Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for two Lafayette children

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for two missing children out of Lafayette.

According to State Police, 2-year-old Kyrie Francis and 3-year-old Korel Francis, both black males, were discovered missing from their home on Bridgeway Drive on April 14, 2025, at around 8:30 p.m. after their mother, Faith Singleton, was involved in a domestic altercation with Korel Frances.

Faith Singleton is a 5’04” black female with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 123 pounds. Korel Francis 5’09” is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs about 170 pounds. The clothing descriptions for the children and parents are unknown, authorities say.

Korel Francis is believed to be with Faith and both children, driving a brown 2015 Hyundai Sonata with Louisiana license plate 532HGI.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faith or Korel is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 or dial 911.