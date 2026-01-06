Lafayette Parish – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department for 3-year-old Zaiyden Savoy and 8-year-old Malachi Senegal. They were last seen on Monday, December 29, 2025, on Hugh Wallis Road in Lafayette, Louisiana. Detectives advised that the children are with their non-custodial mother, Casandra Senegal. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 5:12 p.m. this evening.

Casandra is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Zaiyden is a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown.

Malachi is a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. His height and weight are unknown.

Casandra’s mode of transportation is unknown, but she is believed to be in the Lafayette area.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Casandra Senegal, Zaiyden Savoy, or Malachi Senegal should immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-5612 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Lafayette Police Department.