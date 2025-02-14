May showers didn’t have to happen for Leona Sue’s Florist to bring in beautiful flowers. The family-owned business has flourished since 1974, and in 2025, it continues to thrive. According to the store’s owner, Annie Venable, national sales are expected to increase to $27.5 billion—a remarkable $1.6 billion rise from 2023. Hearing that news truly blossomed her day.

“I never expected that,” said Venable. “I have been a part of this since I was 12 when my mom opened the shop. Back then, roses were $20 a dozen, and today they are $95 a dozen. Despite the price changes, we still maintain an incredible volume.”

Leona Sue’s Florist: Blooming Strong Since 1974

The responsibility of managing a floral business has evolved over the years. In the past, limited supply posed significant challenges for ordering. Still, today, thanks to better logistics, they can secure more flowers than ever—enough to cover the iconic Field of Dreams. The availability of transportation has been a game-changer for the floral industry.

“Drivers are always a limited thing for florists,” said Venable. “This year, we have more drivers, which helps significantly with deliveries.”

Roses are red, violets are blue, and thanks to a thriving industry, flower stems remain strong, too. While floral varieties may change, one thing remains constant—people always find value in the beauty of flowers.

“The increase in flower sales has a lot to do with the economy,” Venable explained. “People are spending more, and a local supplier has already taken in half a million roses.”

With a strong economy, improved logistics, and unwavering customer appreciation, Leona Sue’s Florist continues to bloom, proving that some traditions never fade—they only grow stronger with time.