LEH approves funding for Prime Time Head Start amid shutdown

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH) Board of Directors has taken steps to ensure the continuity of Head Start and Early Head Start services in Lafayette and Iberia parishes during the federal government shutdown.

According to a release from the agency, the LEH Board of Directors this week approved a loan to its subsidiary, Prime Time, Inc., in the amount of $650,000 from reserves. This loan comes from funds that LEH had earmarked for its statewide work but is necessary to allow Prime Time to continue to provide services to the children and families at Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start centers.

Prime Time’s current grant to operate Head Start services is funded through Oct. 31. Although the grant has been renewed for the next five years, the new notice of award has not been issued due to the government shutdown and the funding that should be provided for the new operating grant starting Nov. 1 is not expected, unless and until the government reopens, the release states.

"The Board of Directors took swift action because we are committed to the Lafayette and Iberia communities. We are proud of the work that our Prime Time team members and families do day in and day out to support the growth and development of our youngest community members, and we will do what we can to ensure that work continues," said Randy K. Haynie, LEH board chair.

This move by the LEH Board ensures that staff will not be furloughed, centers can stay open, and Acadiana children and families can continue to be served through Nov. 30, the release states.

“This is a powerful statement by our Board of Directors of the commitment of LEH leadership to our Head Start program,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the LEH and Prime Time, Inc. “We know even one day missed in the classroom is too much when you’re setting the foundation for future learning and that our team members depend on us to take care of their own families. We fully expect our government leaders to reinstate this funding and are planning ahead for Dec. 1, the next critical date if the shutdown continues.”

The LEH Board of Directors draws its members from across Louisiana, with Acadiana representation from Rebecca Collins, of New Iberia; Mark Gremillion, of Lafayette; and Haynie, also of Lafayette.

Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start serves families at four centers, two in Lafayette, one in New Iberia and one in Jeanerette. It employs about 150 staff members in the two parishes and serves approximately 635 children and their families.