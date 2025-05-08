LEGO convention coming to Lafayette this summer

Lafayette will have its first ever LEGO convention when the Lafayette Brick Convention arrives Blackham Coliseum on July 26 and 27, 2025.

"It will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages. Tickets are expected to sell out soon. The event will be supporting Creations for Charity with a portion of the proceeds going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays," a release on the event states.

Organizers say professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display, organizers say.

Other planned attractions include:



LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, July 26 or Sunday, July 27. You can find more information here: www.brickconvention.com/lafayette