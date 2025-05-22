Lee Avenue closure scheduled for sewer main repairs

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department announces the closure of Lee Avenue between E. Cypress Street and the LCG bus terminal entrance (100 Lee Ave.) to allow Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) crews to perform sewer main repairs within the roadway. The closure is scheduled daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, May 27 through Thursday, May 30

Monday, June 2 through Friday, June 6

Detour routes will be posted and include the following streets:



E. Cypress Street

Johnston Street

Northbound Evangeline Thruway

S. Chestnut Street

Jefferson Street

Local access (including the bus terminal) will be maintained, and access to the Rosa Parks lot will not be affected. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow posted signage when traveling near the construction zone.

LCG appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience during this necessary infrastructure work.