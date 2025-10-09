LEDA to host STEM fest for K-12 students

Lafayette, LA - The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) is excited to announce the upcoming Lafayette STEM Fest in partnership with the Lafayette Parish School System, and STEM Global Action.

The free event is designed to spark curiosity and inspire the next generation of innovators. Set for October 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Dupuis Recreation Center, this event promises an engaging day of discovery for K-12 students.

The Lafayette STEM Fest will feature more than 60 hands-on activities and demonstrations, offering students the opportunity to explore various aspects of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in an interactive and fun environment.

Highlights of the event include:



Building and testing battery-powered vehicles

Creating "elephant toothpaste" and slime

Riding a real hovercraft

Experiencing virtual reality technology

And much more!

"We're thrilled to offer this free event to our community's youth," said Mandi Mithcell, president and CEO of LEDA. "One of LEDA’s overarching goals is to build a strong foundation of economic opportunity here at home for our community’s future leaders. The Lafayette STEM Fest is designed to ignite passion for STEM subjects and showcase the exciting career possibilities in these fields. Hands-on experiences like these can inspire students to pursue STEM education and careers, ultimately contributing to the growth and innovation of our region."

The free event is open to all K-12 students and their families. Registration is open: https://tinyurl.com/LafayetteSTEMFest2025 [ues84qpab.cc.rs6.net].

Professionals and college students who wish to volunteer at the event can register at https://tinyurl.com/STEMFestVolunteer [ues84qpab.cc.rs6.net]. Training will be provided the morning of the event at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, please visit www.lafayette.org/stem [lafayette.org].