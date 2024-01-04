LEDA to host Health Care Job Fair in response to industry demand

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) will host a Health Care Job Fair on Wednesday, January 17 from 9 am to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, located at 444 Cajundome Boulevard, in response to continued industry demand.

“Health care continues to be Acadiana’s largest and fastest growing industry and companies are facing increased workforce needs in clinical and administrative positions across the region,” explains Mandi D. Mitchell, LEDA President and CEO. “LEDA proactively works with local companies to identify workforce needs and provide opportunities to connect them with our qualified workforce through job fairs and our online job board.”

According to Stacey Zawacki, LEDA's Director of Communications, hiring managers from more than two dozen local health care businesses will be on site, seeking to fill openings for all levels of nursing, lab techs, phlebotomists, transportation providers, direct service workers, case managers, food service and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available to view here.

Companies interested in participating in the event should contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at (337) 593-1400.