LEDA Job Fair set for May 13

More than 100 of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the LEDA Job Fair on Tuesday, May 13, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Now in its thirtieth year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.

“Workforce continues to be a key driver in the success of businesses across Acadiana. The LEDA Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees. We’re excited that some of the region’s largest employers, along with dozens of other regional and local employers will be at the event.”

The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

“The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA Director of Workforce Development. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses.”

The LEDA Job Fair is free to job seekers.

Online pre-registration is available at: ledajobfair2025.eventbrite.com.

Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

The list of participating employers is updated daily. Visit www.lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair for the latest job fair updates.