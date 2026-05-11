LEDA job fair returns to CajunDome Convention Center with more than 100 employers

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The LEDA Job Fair returns Tuesday, May 12, to the CajunDome Convention Center, with more than 100 employers ready to meet job seekers.

Ryan LaGrange, Director of Workforce Development for LEDA, said the event is designed to connect people directly with companies that are actively hiring.

"This event allows individuals seeking employment the opportunity to see those hiring managers, see those recruiters, and meet them face to face, (and the) opportunity to tell them why they're a good fit."

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Job seekers can also use the E-Application Station at the event to apply for open positions and search other jobs across the state.

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