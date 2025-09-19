League of Women Voters of Lafayette to host panel discussion on upcoming elections

The League of Women Voters of Lafayette will host a panel discussion on the upcoming October 11 and November 15 parish-wide millage renewal elections. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 24th, at 6 pm at the Southside Regional Library. The public is invited.

Panelists will include:

Mayor-President Monique Boulet

Roddy Bergeron, District 6 board member, Lafayette Parish School Board

Brady McKellar, Managing Director, Bayou Vermilion District



Acadiana Community Media will livestream the discussion.