LCG's parks and rec director resigns

Lafayette's director of Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture abruptly submitted his resignation on Friday, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Monday was to be Tim Sensley's final day as director for Lafayette Consolidated Government, a position he was appointed to in February 2024, Mayor President Monique Boulet confirmed to the newspaper.

We reached out to LCG and they confirmed "his resignation and that his last day was Monday, Sept. 29. Brian McGrath has been named Interim Director effective yesterday."

Boulet did not go into detail about why Sensley suddenly resigned. The Acadiana Advocate has requested a copy of his letter of resignation; KATC also has requested that document and we'll update this story as soon as we receive it.

"He and I had a lot of conversations. We're dealing with personnel issues and talking about where he is in life," Boulet told The Advocate. "A lot of conversation revolved around his family."

To read The Advocate's full story with all the details, click here.

We'll update this story with any new information we receive.