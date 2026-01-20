LCG will host Brand Lafayette: A Community Working Session on Wednesday

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will host Brand Lafayette: A Community Working Session, a 90-minute conversation bringing together community leaders and partners to discuss how Lafayette tells its story through investment, communication, and place.

As LCG advances several initiatives—including the upcoming launch of a new website—the session is intended to align stakeholders around a shared understanding of Lafayette’s identity, highlight the work being done across local organizations, and begin laying the foundation for long-term collaboration.

Designed as a guided working discussion rather than a presentation or town hall, the session will conclude with optional networking.

Event details:

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

LITE (437 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA)