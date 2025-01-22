LCG updates closures for storms

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces adjustments to administrative operations and scheduled activities at various City-Parish facilities due to freezing temperatures this week. Reopening/reinstatement of programming will depend on roadway and facility conditions following this historic weather event.

City-Parish Offices

All City-Parish administrative offices will remain closed through Thursday, January 23, 2025, and are currently scheduled to reopen Friday, January 24, 2025, pending weather and facility conditions.

AWS Garbage and Recycling Collection

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) has suspended collections for Wednesday, January 22, 2025 [lafayettela.gov]. Service depends on safe road conditions and the operation of regional transfer stations and landfills.

Recreation Center Programming & Athletic Activities

Programming at all (10) of our recreation centers as well as our (2) Senior Centers has been cancelled through January 25, 2025. Jr. NBA games scheduled at all centers on Saturday, January 25, 2025, are also canceled. These canceled games will be made up at the end of the season before post-season. All regular programming and athletic activities aim to resume as normal on Sunday, January 26, 2025, pending weather and facility conditions.

*Note: Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road) remains an active Warming Shelter [lafayettela.gov] open for any unhoused individuals or those lacking adequate heat in their homes. For more information on shelter operations including transportation, call 211.

The Taylor Center’s Home Ownership Training

The Home Ownership Training [facebook.com] scheduled at The Taylor Center (111 Shirley Picard Drive) on January 21 and 22, 2025, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. has been postponed. It will now take place on January 28 and 29, 2025, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Updates on rescheduled events and additional resources will be provided as they become available on LCG website (lafayettela.gov) [lafayettela.gov] and social media channels.