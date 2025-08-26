LCG to host public meeting on drainage in Downtown, UL, Freetown areas

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government will host a Public Meeting on Drainage in the Downtown/UL/Freetown areas on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafayette Public Library-Main Branch (301 W. Congress Street).

Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and take part in shaping strategies for Lafayette’s long-term drainage future.

Recent increases in heavy rain events have put additional strain on Lafayette’s aging drainage system, highlighting the need for long-term investment and modernization. A recent council presentation on June 17 captured the impact of these flooding events and how LCG is adapting its approach for the future (view presentation here). These challenges have pushed LCG to take a deeper look at how to build more resilient solutions, not just for today, but for decades ahead.

At the upcoming meeting, officials will highlight major opportunities ahead, including how planned improvements along Johnston Street could significantly expand drainage capacity and strengthen nearby neighborhoods. This discussion will also cover how these efforts tie together impacts across Downtown, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, and Freetown, ensuring solutions address the broader community rather than one area alone.

Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet emphasized the importance of community involvement in this process: “This project presents a fundamental shift on how we solve drainage challenges. It’s critical that our infrastructure, especially drainage, is built to protect the commercial and residential demands for decades to come. This project gives us the opportunity to do just that.”

For those unable to attend in person, drainage concerns can always be reported through 311 by calling 311 or visiting 311lafayette.services online. LCG will also publish any presentation materials from the meeting online for public access.