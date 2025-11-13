LCG to host annual paper shredding day this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. — In an effort to keep Lafayette beautiful, Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting its annual paper shredding day.

Saturday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., residents can drop off sensitive documents to the Robicheaux Center for free shredding.

"The paper gets shredded on site so that if you're worried about that, you can even stay and watch your documents get shredded, and then the good news is, is that all of that paper gets recycled, so you're getting rid of your documents, safety, all those things that you're thinking about, and it gets recycled," said Bess Foret, environmental quality manager for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

There's a limit of three kitchen-size garbage bags per household, and documents must be free of binders and clips. Business documents, magazines, books and newspapers are not accepted.