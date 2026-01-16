LCG sets roundtables to talk about permitting process

Lafayette, LA – LCG is setting a series of roundtable meetings to discuss the local permitting process.

"These monthly meetings are designed to foster open-door dialogue and provide coordinated support for submitted permits, helping projects move more smoothly through the development process," a release states. "The roundtables are led by LCG’s Development Team and focus on addressing challenges early, improving communication across departments, and ensuring applicants have clear guidance as projects advance. The initiative reflects the administration’s ongoing efforts to improve internal efficiencies, strengthen direct points of contact, and create a more user-friendly experience for residents, builders, and contractors."

The aim is to have an open discussion that will help affected folks get through the process more easily.

“These meetings are about collaboration and transparency,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Rachel Godeaux. “By bringing key departments to the table together, we’re helping applicants navigate the process more efficiently while supporting responsible growth and revitalization across Lafayette.”

The release adds that "over the last year, LCG has made significant strides in modernizing development-related services, including the expanded integration of My Government Online (MGO). This enhanced platform allows users to apply for and manage permits, planning requests, code enforcement actions, and inspections through a streamlined, paperless system, making it easier to track projects and communicate with staff online."

The Development Roundtable Meetings are spearheaded by the Development Evaluation Team, which includes representatives from multiple departments involved in the permitting and review process:

Neil Lebouef, Community Development and Planning Team Lead

Clay Boudreaux, Residential and Commercial Floodplain Reviews

John Broyles, Building Code Permitting

Forrest Chaisson, City of Lafayette Fire Inspection Permits

Jessica Cornay, Drainage and Stormwater Reviews

Jason Miller, Utility, Water, and Sewer Permits

Travis Smith, Traffic and Roadway Requirements

Jacob Weaver, Building Code Reviews and Inspections

LCG notes that these roundtable meetings are distinct from pre-development meetings, which are encouraged for individuals or teams planning a new development project. Pre-development meetings focus on early-stage planning and feasibility, while the roundtables are intended to support projects with permits already submitted.

All meetings begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be held at the 220 W. Willow Street, Building B, Lafayette.



January 22, 2026

February 26, 2026

March 26, 2026

April 23, 2026

May 28, 2026

June 25, 2026

July 23, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 24, 2026

October 22, 2026

November 19, 2026 (moved up a week due to Thanksgiving Holiday)

December 17, 2026 (moved up a week due to the Christmas Holiday)

For more information about the Development Roundtable Meetings or other development-related needs, contact 337-291-8000 or email dp@lafayettela.gov.