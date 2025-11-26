LCG sets public meeting on website

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) invites the public to a community open house to help shape the future of "our online presence and our broader community brand."

The event is set for December 4 at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Atrium.

Officials say LCG "is preparing to launch a more modern, easy-to-navigate website designed around the needs and expectations of the people who use it every day. This effort supports the administration’s commitment to transparency, revitalization, and making critical information easier to find for everyone, including those with varying accessibility needs."

"At the same time, we’re continuing a community-wide conversation about branding. We want residents to help define how Lafayette sees itself—who we are today, what we value, and where we’re headed as a community. The goal is a brand and visual identity that feels authentic, inclusive, and truly owned by the public," a release states.

The open house will include brief remarks, light programming, and hands-on opportunities for attendees to explore ideas, share feedback, and be part of the process, officials say.