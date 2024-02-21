LCG sets debris drop-off day

Lafayette Parish residents can take advantage of Lafayette Consolidated Government and Acadiana Waste Services’ Debris Drop-Off Day on March 9, 2024.

This is a chance to dispose of items that are not typically picked up curbside or cannot fit into a cart, officials say.

Debris Drop-Off Day will take place on March 9, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at two locations: Brown Park (1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road) and Robicheaux Center (1919 Eraste Landry Road).

Here's what will be accepted:

Old tires (limit of five per person), old wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. Smaller waste such as old clothes, shoes, and other items should be contained in a bag or box. Larger items like old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Here's a list of what WILL NOT be accepted:

Batteries, chemicals, and compressed gas cylinders as these cannot be deposited in a waste container destined for a garbage landfill.

Information sheets will be distributed to attendees at each site with instructions on how to dispose of excluded items, as well as how to have furniture, large appliances, and other large household items collected at their homes.

“LCG wants to help citizens properly dispose of some items that you may not always get picked up curbside or that can’t fit into your cart.” stated LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret. “It’s a great time to do some Spring Cleaning, and with the help of AWS, Habitat for Humanity, and Bike Lafayette, we are offering an option to dispose of old trash and junk while working to divert items from the waste stream and find ways to reuse, repurpose, and recycle.”

This event is for those residing in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and the City of Lafayette. Residents must present an I.D. and should be prepared to help unload all items. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

For more information and to view a complete list of acceptable items, visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/debris-drop or call 337-291-8529.