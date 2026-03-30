LCG seeking public comment on transit

Lafayette Transit will host a Title VI Meet & Greet on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Rosa Parks Transportation Center.

The event is open to the public and invites community members to share feedback on transit services, operations, and future improvements.

"This Meet & Greet provides an opportunity for residents to engage directly with Lafayette Transit staff and voice their perspectives on how public transportation can better serve the community. Attendees are encouraged to offer input on a range of topics, including service efficiency, accessibility, and infrastructure needs such as additional bus shelters in key areas," a release states. "The Title VI Meet & Greet is part of Lafayette Transit’s ongoing commitment to equity and inclusivity in public transportation planning. Feedback gathered during the event will help inform service enhancements and operational improvements moving forward."

For more information about the event, please contact Lafayette Transit at (337) 291-8410.