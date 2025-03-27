LCG reschedules debris drop event

Due to inclement weather on March 29, the Debris Drop-Off Day has been rescheduled to April 12, 2025. Lafayette Parish residents can take advantage of Debris Drop-Off Day to dispose of items that are not typically picked up curbside or cannot fit into a cart.

Debris Drop-Off Day will take place on April 12, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at two locations: Brown Park (1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Road) and the Robicheaux Recreation Center (1919 Eraste Landry Road).

Waste accepted includes old tires (limit of five per person), old wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. Smaller waste such as old clothes, shoes, and other items should be contained in a bag or box. Larger items like old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted. Debris Drop-Off Day participants should be prepared to help unload items for disposal.

Items that will not be accepted include batteries, chemicals, and compressed gas cylinders as these cannot be deposited in a waste container destined for a garbage landfill. Information sheets will be distributed to attendees at each site with instructions on how to dispose of excluded items, as well as how to have furniture, large appliances, and other large household items collected at their homes.

This event is for those residing in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish and the City of Lafayette. Residents must present an I.D. and should be prepared to help unload all items. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

For more information and to view a complete list of acceptable items, visit https://lafayettela.gov/debrisdropor call 337-291-8529.